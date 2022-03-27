ICPC Sensitizes Students on Ethical Values

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has urged students to be involved in the process of eradicating corruption in schools, shun all forms of corrupt practices and embrace integrity as their watch word.

The charge was given by an Assistant Commissioner with the Imo State office of the Commission, Mrs. Chinwe Egbeocha, while speaking to students of 2 schools, Trinity International College and Alvana Model Secondary School, both in Owerri, Imo state.

Explaining the Integrity outreach programme of the Commission, Mrs. Egbeocha stated that they were aimed at inculcating sound moral and ethical values in the lives of students and to change community concern into citizen action.

She stressed that the Commission was committed to re-orienting the mindset of the youths and of all Nigerians from believing that corruption is a way of life while lamenting that it has negatively affected all the sectors of the economy especially the education system where exam malpractice has become a worrisome phenomenon.

The ICPC representative called on students to join the anti- corruption clubs as one of the effective ways of safeguarding their future.

The principal of Trinity International School, Mr. Osita Nkwonta, while responding to the lecture, said the mandate of the Commission to educate and enlighten teachers and students on and against corruption was a laudable approach which if adhered to, would change their mind-sets positively.

He applauded the ICPC for initiating the youth outreach programme which would help at restructuring the mind and social behaviour of students and teachers in order to minimise corruption in the school environment.