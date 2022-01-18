A Nigerian relationship expert, Fegor Chime has knocked married women who talk to their husbands with disrespect. Avoid getting married

In a post on Facebook, Chime warned women to perish the idea of getting married if they cannot respect their husbands.

She particularly frowned at the scourge of married women referring to their husbands as childish, immature and animals.

She wrote:

Bad mouthing your husbands appears to be the new trend of many women nowadays. Till date most women do not really see verbal abuse of their spouses as a very serious and evil habit they need to stop. Some even make excuses for the silly behaviour. Some says, it is in the character of women to abuse… you hear comments like…”she’s a woman now, you know say we women get mouth” Taaahhh.

Until women begin to see their verbal abuse as bad or even worse, that can cause physical abuse, they won’t relent.

Many of you are quick to refer to men who loose their tempers when the verbal abuse gets too much as childish, immature and an animal.

Well, it is time to let you know that women who verbally abuse their husbands are childish, immature and also an animal.

Please, avoid getting married if you cannot control your mouth as a woman!