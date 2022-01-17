First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi has threatened to pull out of the team negotiating for the release of the embattled leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Last year, Amaechi led Igbo stakeholders on a visit to President Muhammadu to make a formal request for the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

Their visit, was part of the political solution being pushed forward in order to resolve the lingering insecurity problem in the Southeast region.

President Buhari had at the meeting noted that their demand was a very difficult one but that he will consider it.

However, the President had later made a u-turn on his earlier statement, stating that he will not meddle in judicial affairs.

This was followed by increased hostilities by members of the IPOB in the Southeast region, with the latest being the warning on renewed sit-at-home in the region this week.

However, Amaechi in a statement on Monday, said he has contacted the legal representative of Kanu to express his concerns over the unbecoming action of some IPOB leaders which he said, is endangering the ongoing discussion and negotiation for the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

He said their sit at home exercise is sabotaging the Southeast economy and ruining the chances of releasing the separatist leader.

He called on the leaders of movement to stop their actions and utterances which he noted, is making the release of their leader more difficult and if they don’t, he will withdraw from the negotiating team.

The statement read, “I have personally contacted Bar Ejimofor (IPOB Lawyer) and expressed my concerns and sought for his intervention, about the action of some IPOB leaders which is endangering the ongoing discussion and negotiation about the release of Nnamdi Kanu and the Igbo question.

“Their sit at home order is ruining Igbo economy and sabotaging the effort to release Nnamdi Kanu.

“They must stop their actions and utterances which make the release of their leader more difficult. If they don’t I will withdraw my own efforts.”