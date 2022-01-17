Youths in the country on Monday pronounced the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio as ‘’ the right man for the presidential job in 2023.’’

They also praised President Muhammadu Buhari for giving Akpabio the opportunity to tackle the Niger Delta problem.

‘’Senator Godswill Akpabio is a man of courage and faith. He is doing his job with zest and energy.’’

At the launching of a grassroots movement for Nigerians aimed at making Akpabio the country’s next president, the youths commended Akpabio for tackling thorny issues, putting an end to wild extravagance in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), stimulating Buhari’s imagination to new visions of things to be done in the region and handling the Niger Delta problems with general skill and efficiency.

The youths spoke with deep sincerity on the minister’s approach, skill at persuasion and ethos.

Alhaji Ibrahim Musa, spokesman of the South-North 2023 Presidential Coalition in a statement in Sokoto described Akpabio’s performance as wonderful.

‘’Senator Godswill Akpabio achieved transformational change in Akwa Ibom State. He is giving hope and inspiration to the Niger Delta people.’’

The youths applauded Akpabio for promoting the welfare of the Niger Delta people, building bridges and attracting investment.

The statement emphasized Akpabio’s initiatives for inclusion, exceptional creativity, liveliness, vision and appetite for long hours of hard work.

The youths praised Buhari for his positive contribution to Nigeria’s recovery, restoration of the country’s pride, repairing of Nigeria’s reputation on the world stage and transferring the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs

Specifically, the youths urged Akpabio to think of playing a more expansive role by running for President in 2023.

The statement also emphasized Akpabio’s unceasing effort to develop the Niger Delta region, intellectual ability, dedication to public service and rapid departure from past strategies.