Mr Olumide Akpata- The Nba President! I Salute You For Providing Nigerian Lawyers With Subsidy On Law Pavilion Subscription And The Health Insurance Scheme Under Nhis!

At a time when the Nigerian government is contemplating the removal of subsidy in what is generally known to Nigerians as ‘fuel’ supply and other social amenities enjoyed by Nigerians, Mr Olumide Akpata- the current President of the Nigerian Bar Association- has subsidized the subscription to the law pavilion to a very reduced rate to aid legal research and the health insurance scheme under the National Health Insurance Scheme for Nigerian lawyers who are its members. This health insurance extends to the lawyer’s family members, hence, this topic is a salutation to Mr Akpata out of sincerity and not a political applaud!

The Law Pavilion subscription being subsidized by Mr Olumide Akpata- the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (herein after referred to as NBA)- is a very great legal research tool. As for me, I have benefited tremendously from this subscription and I am still benefiting from same! The law pavilion electronic law research- just like other electronic law research- aids quick law/legal research in searching for judicial precedents or legal authorities especially for litigation and academic lawyers.

It is indeed a very great tool that I advise young lawyers and senior lawyers to make use of. I most importantly advise lawyers as NBA members to always fulfill their necessary obligations to the association i.e. the NBA- as at when due to be able to enjoy this great benefit. As for me, the law pavilion electronic legal research tool has impacted my law practice and updated my knowledge of the law at any time of the day! Kudos to Olumide Akpata and his team of executives!

Furthermore, Mr Olumide Akpata being the current President of the NBA, has launched a great innovation at the national level on health insurance in partnership/collaboration with the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) especially, for the lawyer and his family members at a very reduced premium/subscription in departure from the normal premium/subscription for such health services under the NHIS which regular subscribers pay. This is very great and I also salute Mr Akpata and his team of executives on this initiative! This scheme would cost a lawyer only fifteen thousand naira only (N15,000.00) annual premium and every one of his immediate family members enjoys same privilege as an extension at same premium! Therefore, I encourage lawyers who are members of the NBA to take advantage of this great opportunity. Though, I am aware that the NBA, Abuja Branch, under the Chairmanship of Mr Bulus Atsen in continuation of the efforts of the pioneer –Mr Ezenwa Anumnu- too has been on Lawyers’ Health Insurance Scheme for its members under the Hygeia HMO for some years till date, this NBA national scheme for Nigerian lawyers is also a great opportunity to take advantage of!

Finally, it is my great salutation to Mr Olumide Akpata for these welfare packages that are very dare to me and other lawyers! I therefore, say a big ‘THANK YOU!’ and ‘GOD BLESS YOU’ to you and your team of executives! Forward ever, backward never!

