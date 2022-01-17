The Lagos State Government has announced that Marine Bridge will be partially closed from Monday 17th January to Saturday, 2nd April, 2022 for emergency repair works on the infrastructure.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Transportation, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, stated that the partial closure is to allow the Federal Government carry out routine maintenance works on the bridge. Lagos Partially closes bridge

He said the temporary closure of the bridge will be in two phases, Apapa Outbound, which will be repaired between 17th January and 9th March 2022, and the Apapa Inbound section of the bridge will be done between the 10th March and 2nd April 2022.

Highlighting the alternative routes, the Commissioner stated that traffic outbound Apapa will be diverted to give way for contraflow of traffic between RRS point and Total Bridge, adding that motorists using lighter vehicles will be diverted to Marine Beach by Mobil Filling Station to connect Ijora Bridge or make use of the Service Lane by Leventis to connect Naval Dockyard to link Total Under Bridge and continue their journeys.

He said for the inbound Apapa motorists during the second phase of the rehabilitation works, traffic will be diverted to allow contraflow of traffic between Total Bridge and RRS Point.

Oladeinde added that motorists using lighter vehicles will be allowed to descend towards Total Under Bridge and make use of Fire Service Road to connect Marine Beach by Mobil Filling Station, while those heading towards Apapa will make a detour and connect Area B through NAGAFF using Mobil Filling Station Service Lane.

While assuring that palliative repair works have been carried out on all the aforementioned alternative routes to ameliorate the effect of the traffic situation and deployment of Lagos State Traffic Management personnel (LASTMA) to manage the diversion plan, the Commissioner implored motorists to be cautious during the repair works as the project is aimed at providing quality and safe road infrastructure for everyone in the State.