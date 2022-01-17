Popular Nigerian Table Shaker, Reno Omokri has disagreed with the age long teaching of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ovie Success Ossai that money cannot buy happiness.

In a post on Facebook, Omokri stated that only misinformed people doubt that money can buy happiness.

He encouraged people to make money legitimately, stressing that it gives happiness.

He wrote:

How many times have you received a credit alert and you got angry? No. Credit alerts make you happy. Money makes you happy. Money can buy happiness. The happiness may be temporary. But it is still happiness. When God was happy with Solomon, what did He give him? Wisdom and wealth. Only misinformed people say money can’t buy happiness. If the person that is telling you that nonsense gets an alert in front of you, you will see him showing all his 32. Don’t listen to that type of poverty mentality talk! The only time you will ever get angry at a credit alert is when the money in the alert is not up to the money you expected. In other words, the more the credit alert, the more the happiness. The less the alert the less the happiness. Money affects your happiness. If you want it to stay longer, make more money legally.