A troubled Nigerian woman has averred that her husband is currently cooling off in police net after he was arrested by his side chic’s parent.

According to the woman who preferred anonymity in a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, her husband took the side chic for abortion and she died during the process.

The family of the 20-year-old side chic arrested him and are demanding #2M compensation.

She wrote:

Good evening ma, please I need advice from the house, I’m confused. My husband has been going out with this girl for 3 years now, she’s 20 years old. This girl just gained admission into the university, I have cried, begged my husband to stop seeing this girl but he refused, I am 30 while my husband is 42 years old. What happened is that this girl was pregnant and my husband took her for abortion but she died, now the family has arrested my husband, and asked him to pay the sum of 2m naira. He was arrested on Monday, I have not gone to see him, I don’t even feel like seeing him but people are telling me to go that he is still my husband, we have 3kids together, 2 girls and a boy. Mummy I need advice from the house, women if you’re in my shoe what will you do, hide my ID.