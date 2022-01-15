The Corps Marshal, Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), CP Gbemisola Akinpelu (rtd) has decried the continuous attacks on operational trucks and officials of the Agency’s Special Squad by hoodlums and miscreants while on lawful duties to dislodge illegal traders, hawkers and cart pushers across the State. LAGESC decries attack

Speaking on a recent attack on some operatives of the Agency at Aminu Street in Alapere-Ketu, CP Akinpelu said the Agency’s officers were attacked and their operational vehicles destroyed during an attempt to dislodge recalcitrant traders, hawkers and cart pushers violating the environmental laws and impeding the free flow of vehicular movement in the area.

She revealed that an officer of the Agency was stabbed in the neck during the melee by one of the suspected attackers, saying that timely medical intervention saved the life of the official.

CP Akinpelu noted, however, that the operatives were able to effectively curtail the attacks and arrested one of the miscreants while others fled the scene to evade arrest.

Her words: “While on operation, men of our Special Squad were attacked and projectiles were hurled at our operational trucks, leading to the arrest of one Aminu Ahmed, 29 from Kwara State and a resident of the area for stabbing our officer. The attacks on our officers while on lawful duty to enforce environmental laws in the State has become one too many. However, we remain unfazed by the activities of these disgruntled elements”.

Akinpelu stressed that the suspect has been handed over to the Nigeria Police for investigation and subsequent prosecution as he will be made to face the full weight of the law as well as pay for damages to the Agency’s operational truck.

Reiterating the Agency’s commitment to ridding the State of environmental nuisance, CP Akinpelu warned members of the public to desist from attacking environmental enforcement officers on lawful duties and that anyone caught will be made to face the music.