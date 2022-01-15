The APC/PDP In All Of Us

The tidings of good bullets in artilleries has yet to reach me. Glistening, rough or colourful, no one prays to be at the receiving end of any bullet. Destructive and withering, there’s no fair or good of it. The talk of which party is the good and which is bad between APC and PDP is funnily like the comparison between two bullets; there’s no good of the two parties: they are both destructive and have withered Nigeria to her marrow. This brings to mention, the word of the Former INEC Chairman, Prof Attahiru Jega, who described the both parties as “Siamese twins of corruption”.

Imperatively, there are good sides of each party: the times PDP made Nigerians smile with some of its laudable achievements, and times APC brought relief with some of its credible projects. Alas, both parties have provoked the tears of Nigerians far more than when they have wiped it. Highlights of their bads is not the target of this piece, but that of Nigerians, who tongue-lash these parties, but also live each day of their lives manifesting the negativities they critique.

Despotism runs through the Manager of the Media House where corruption news of the Government is being heralded. He has made the company torrid for his staff – his say can only be the final. He wants to be heard but do not want to hear, even when staff of his media house calls his attention to cogent issues or maintain contrary opinions against his. The staffer with compelling appearance also seeks possible means to pilifer the company’s fund. But as each day passes by, the media house would, on their daily pages, publicize the bad of the APC/PDP while feigning blindness to the APC/PDP in themselves – double standard!

The organization’s General Manager who takes cutting tongues after the nepotism practised by the government had just supervised the recruitment of new staff into his organization, and guess what? 5 out of the 10 news staff were dubiously selected before the interview, unknowningly to other interviewees who kept trying their best to be among the lucky 10. The same manager had lamented how Buhari appointed Mamman Daura, AbdulKarim Dauda, Sabiu Yusuf all of whom are his family members for appointments in Aso Rock. The same General Manager had lambasted Former Governor Rochas Okorocha for appointing his sister, Madam Ogechi Ololo as Commissioner for “an unnecessary portfolio”, and Joseph Ari, who had turned the FG’s Industrial Training Fund to family appointments.

Only 2 out of average 10 family heads maintain consciousness in their style of leadership. The rest would rather connive with other family members to place tangible possessions of the family on sale, but they are quick to tattletale how worst PDP was, and how APC is currently making Nigeria a sellout. Religion leaders had risen to the post of God’s deputy, condemning the poor to hell and assuring the rich of paradise; while they blame PDP for being haven to its corrupt members, and APC government for making average man face the wrath of law while a bullion VAN racketeer was spared after his gimmicky display on the eve of election day, in spite of glaring evidences.

Leering Lecturers who would reward marks to female students only after having ways to their thighs would recline on their academic sofa, wailing the uneven development by a government who develop parts of the country where votes were majorly casted for them – a bad quid pro quo. The average seller too had just increased the price of his commodities for no justified reason; the motorists increase fare price at night, mainly because there are many choiceless passengers who are desperate to return to their homes. Yet, these motorists would be the first to condemn clamorously, the bad in the APC/PDP Governments.

Many Nigerians now get exposed for taking loans they do not want to repay, no thanks to Loan Apps that have dented the image of many. Refusal to repay one’s debt while spending on other unnecessary things, yet, they would knock the Buhari administration for spending on frivolities, while the country crawls helplessly in ₦39 trillion public debt. APC and PDP senators who fly to Abuja immediately they are elected to represent their constituencies and become unreachable (to people who voted them) gets verbally attacked by influencers or celebrities, who, after little fame or recognition, wear pride as garment. The professional workers who take bribe or shot their career games with proceeds from fraud also manage effrontery to lash APC/PDP with their mealy tongues.

Nigerians who participated in the PDP’s Odi Massacre of 1999 and APC’s Lekki Massacre of 2020 accuse both parties of bloodshed, while they also shed blood of fellow human for ritual, and in retaliation. The one who is entrusted with money to buy or build properties by friend or family who resides in the abroad but embezzled it had once reviled PDP stakeholders for embezzling money meant for their Party Secretariat and APC for embezzling part of the donated Covid-19 funds. Tragic.

Signing off, an anonymous quote just made its way to my head. It reads: “Put every Nigerian in Canada and watch Canada turn to Nigeria. Likewise, replace Nigerians with Canadaians and watch Nigeria turn to Canada in no distant time”. Distinctly put, Nigeria is its own problem, not their leaders, not the outsiders – just Nigerians. It remains my hope that Nigerians stop deviating from the truth, and realize their striking mutuality with the leaders they vilify. A Nigeria of our dream is achievable, the change only begins with us – everyone of us.

Hashim Yussuf Amao, Ibadan

FB: Hashim Yussuf LegalBard

hashimlegalbard@gmail.com

+2347067797972