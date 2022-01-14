Following the decision of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to lift the Twitter ban, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has urged the Nigerian leader to ‘immediately pay reparations to the victims of the illegal ban”.

In a statement on Facebook, SERAP said the ban is a travesty; “it should never have happened in the first place.”

“The Buhari administration has a legal obligation to effectively redress the consequences of the wrongful act of Twitter suspension.

“We’ll see in court to seek orders for adequate compensation and guarantees of non-repetition for the Nigerian victims of the illegal Twitter ban.

“Anyone who is a victim of the unlawful Twitter ban and interested in joining the suit seeking adequate compensation from the Buhari administration should please indicate their full names, and send email to: rights@serap-nigeria.org

“We’ll pursue the suit for adequate compensation on behalf of all interested persons absolutely free of charge.”