President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt commiserations to the Tahir family on the passing of Professor Gidado Tahir, the Chairman, Board of National Commission of Nomadic Education (NCNE) and pioneer Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Council (UBEC).

The President joins family, friends and members of the academic community in mourning the well-respected scholar and one of Nigeria’s best education administrators, who made tremendous innovation and contributions to basic education and teacher training in the country.

Noting that Prof. Tahir left the scene when Nigeria needed his wise counsel, expertise and patriotic services most, the President said the nation would continue to treasure and build on the successful skill set, research and policy development, deposited in his students, professional networks, journals and publications.

According to the President, “the late UBEC Chairman was not only a distinguished academic, but also an accomplished administrator who had used his vast knowledge to add value to the public offices that he held. Despite his illustrious public service record and accomplishments, Professor Tahir was an incredibly humble man who didn’t allow power and social status to go to his head.”

The President prays God almighty to forgive his shortcomings and admit him into paradise.