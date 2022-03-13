14 years after, Ronaldo scores second Premier League Hatrick

Five-time World Best Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, on Saturday, put up a sterling performance to help beleaguered Manchester United defeat Tottenham Hotspur.

Ronaldo scored a clinical Hatrick to edge Antonio Conte’s men. It was his second Hattrick in the Premier. Recall that Ronaldo scored his first Premier League Hattrick on January 12, 2008.

A lacklustre United came into the match on the heel of 4-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Ronaldo opened the scoreboard with a solo strike from outside the box. However, Harry Kane levelled the tie from the spot kick and minutes later, the Portuguese talisman restored United’s lead.

Moments into the second half, Harry Maguire scored an own goal to level the tie at 2-2.

Ronaldo headed home in the closing moments of the match to give United a much needed win.

In a Facebook post after the match, Ronaldo wrote: “Tremendously happy with my first hat-trick since I came back to Old Trafford! Nothing beats the feeling of being back on the pitch and help the team with goals and effort.

We’ve proven once again that we can beat any team in any given day, as long as we work hard and stand together as one. There are no limits for Man. United! No matter what! Let’s go, Devils!”