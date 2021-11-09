Writing is one venture that will cost you a whole lot and one of that is your time.

You know how important time is to our daily life and affair? You’re going to be dedicating a good number of that time to writing when you want to write a compelling piece.

Nothing good comes easy, the same way a good write-up does not come easy even if you’ve become a professional writer. You will still have to give in your time to write something of value.

Whatever the cost is, get ready to pay the price if you want to go into writing. You will have to dedicate time to learning every day, to writing every day, and even when writing, you will have to dedicate time to ensuring that the final piece is a good one.

This is one sweet price you will have to pay as a writer.

It can take you an hour, two hours, a day, one week, 3 months, or even a year to come up and complete a creative work. Don’t fret or force it, remember nothing good comes easy.

An article can take up to two hours from planning, the actual writing, and final editing and there is no way you can compress that time to just two minutes – that is a creative work you’re handling.

A research project can take you a whole day to write and finish well or even weeks.

A short story can take up to a month to write and a novel can take you six months to a year from start-up to completion.

What about a poem? Poets in the house, please how long does this take?

There is no other way you can do it, you just have to know that it requires your dedication and time to handle such works.

Professionals in the game can give you something very fast but it will still cost them time, even if it is an hour to put out something, that one hour could have been used for something else but their writing had to take it.

For start-up writers, have this at the back of your mind that you will have to give up some things just for your writing, and at a time, it will begin to look like your 24 hours in a day is not enough, yeah, just know that writing is a business of time and get ready to strike a good deal with it.