Kenechukwu Ofomah

Awka

132,673 old Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs produced until last year, remain uncollected in Anambra State.

This figure does not include those who registered during the last Continuous Voter Registration, CVR exercise, which was concluded few months ago preparatory to the 2023 General Election.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC in charge of Anambra State, Dr Queen Elizabeth Agwu disclosed this today during a Stakeholders’ Meeting held at the INEC state headquarters in Awka.

Among stakeholders that attended the meeting were representatives of political parties, community leaders, the National Orientation Agency, NOA, Electoral Officers in the 21 LGAs of the state, the media, among others.

Data reeled out at the meeting showed Idemili North was highest with 16, 256 uncollected PVCs, followed by Aguata with 12, 675, Onitsha South with 12, 274 and Ogbaru at 10, 755.

Others include Anambra East: 7, 717, Nnewi South: 1, 841, Anambra West: 1, 387, Awka North: 1, 543, Orumba North: 2, 393, Oyi LGA: 7, 582, Onitsha North: 9, 990, Ihiala: 4, 058, Nnewi North: 8, 700, Ekwusigo: 3, 350, Anyamelum: 1, 960, Awka South:4, 971, Dunukofia: 6, 222, Idemili South: 4, 539, Orumba South: 6, 566, Anaocha: 855 and Njikoka: 7, 009.

The Anambra REC noted that the high rate of uncollected PVCs in the state, simply shows that majority of the people do not participate in the electoral process.

According to her, there will be no room for incident form during the 2023 General elections scheduled for the 25th of February and 11th of March.

“Voting is very important because that is the only way we can vote for whoever we feel can enthrone visionary leadership in our society. But, we cannot do that without the PVCs.

“INEC is not printing incident forms that enables manual voting and that implies that only PVC qualifies one to vote in the election.

“That is why this meeting is important, to sensitize you, the stakeholders to take the message down to your circles and adequately mobilize your people to come out and collect their PVCs,” she said.

She said the distribution of the PVCs has commenced and will be done from Monday to Sunday at the various polling units.

Dr Agwu, who also spoke on the distribution of electoral materials, relocation of collation centres and election security, urged the stakeholders to take full responsibility of electoral materials and INEC workers posted to their areas.

According to her, anyone clamouring for no election in Igboland is doing the people a great disservice.

“If election is not conducted in an area, it is to the disadvantage of the area.

“Our people must understand this and commit to making their place safe.

“You all are stakeholders and you know those causing problems in your areas and should take decisive actions to rein them in,” Agwu advised.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Transport, Dr Patricia Igwebuike said voter education is a critical aspect of the electoral process, adding that the meeting is apt to correct the laxity towards the PVC collection.

On his part, the traditional ruler of Enugwu-ukwu, Igwe Ralph Ekpe commended the new REC for the actions she is taking to ensure successful elections in the state come 2023.

According to him, the low PVC collection rate should be a source of concern to all, assuring that they will take the message deeper down to the communities.

The Anambra State Director of National Orientation Agency, Barr Charles Nworji revealed that the NOA will intensify its already ongoing advocacy and enlightenment programs to ensure that the people are informed.

He urged the political party executives to intensify voter education on how to vote to reduce the incidence of voided votes.

Nworji said; “8100 voided votes were recorded during the last governorship election. It is more worrisome considering the fact that out of the over a million registered voters in the state at the time, only about 250,000 persons participated. And from that figure, we are having 8,100 voided votes.

“That is why we are advocating that political parties dedicate a specific unit to educate their members on how to vote correctly.”