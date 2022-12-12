Kenechukwu Ofomah

A 13-year-old girl identified as Esther Victor, who was recently delivered of a baby, after being impregnated by her guardian, has been rescued by the Anambra State ministry of Women and Children’s Welfare, and kept in a safe place.

Last week, a video went viral showing the teenage mother with her baby at St Benedict Hospital, Adazi-nnukwu, obviously being detained for her inability to pay the hospital bill for the delivery of her two-month old baby.

When interrogated, she disclosed that she was put in the family way by her guardian, who was identified as Mr Sunday.

The girl said she hails from Akwa Ibom, while her biological parents stay in Agulu, Anambra State, revealing that she was not the only one involved in Mr Sunday’s knack for defiling children.

“Mr Sunday’s wife is known as Madam Ghana. This started when Madam Ghana travelled to the village.

“I’m not the only one involved. There is another girl who is seven years old, Mr Sunday used to sleep with her too.

“This started when I began to see my menstruation and he started forcing me to sleep with me.

“I once told Madam Ghana about it, and she cautioned her husband, but when it continued, I could not do much any longer,” she said.

The teenage girl’s pathetic story had led to the State Commissioner for women affairs and children’s welfare, going out in search of her.

She was eventually rescued by the team from the ministry and taken to a safe place.

Speaking on the development, the Women Affairs Commissioner, Mrs Ify Obinabo revealed that the suspect, Mr Sunday has been arrested and would be charged to court soon.

The commissioner warned that the Anambra State government would not tolerate such indecent action, and that as many people that indulge in such action, government will ensure that they do not go free.

She expressed appreciation to those who raised the alarm over the anomaly that led to the rescue of the girl, saying it shows that the people are becoming sensitive to issues of violation of the girl child.

Madam Commissioner assured that the government is committed to pursing the matter to a logical conclusion.

“If the suspect is claiming that he is not responsible, we will continue to pry until we find whoever is responsible.

“The reality of the matter is that someone sept with the girl and put her in the family and that is totally wrong.

“So, whoever it is must be brought to book and this government is committed to doing that,” Obinabo assured.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, Anambra state has commended the Anambra state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Ify Obinabo over the swift rescue of the thirteen-year old mother.

In a statement on Monday, the State NAWOJ Chairperson, Frankline Onyekachi said “Madam Commissioner, you have done well and NAWOJ Anambra is proud of you.

“We lend our voice to the call that the man who impregnated this child should be brought to justice. According to the Child mother, she was impregnated by one Mr Sunday (her Guardian).

“It is disgusting and abominable that a grown man and father of many children will defile a young girl, put her in the family way and in the end, abandon her.

“NAWOJ Anambra calls for his arrest and prosecution so as to serve as deterrent to other beasts in human form who molest and abuse children.”