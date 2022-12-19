Kenechukwu Ofomah

Awka

It was a twist of events for the 13-year-old girl, Esther Victor, who was allegedly impregnated by a 75-year-old man in Anambra, as succour came her way from the wife of Anambra State Governor, Mrs Nonye Soludo.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The whole sad story of the teenage mother who had no hope of acquiring education and could hardly feed, is now over, as the governor’s promised her and the two-month-old baby education scholarship and proper care.

Esther, a Primary five pupil, lived with her guardian in Awka and it was during her stay that the septuagenarian, who is now in police net, began to sexually abuse her, which allegedly resulted to pregnancy.

The story had popped up on social media, attracting the attention of the governor’s wife and the Anambra State Ministry of Women and Social Welfare, both of whom collaborated for immediate action.

Speaking on Sunday, when she received the 13-year-old and her baby at the governor’s lodge, Mrs Soludo promised to ensure that the girl gets all the support she needs to raise her baby, attain standard education and become a useful asset to her family and Anambra State.

Describing the story of the teenage mother as quite touching, Mrs Soludo said she had to come in to see how the life of the young girl and that of her baby, could be improved.

“We have created a platform to mobilize funds to see to it that this girl and her baby, are well-taken care of. We know now that it is not about her alone or her baby alone but the both of them.

“We will ensure that we do all that we can to erase this ugly memory from her by ensuring that she gets the support she requires to achieve her life ambition and we will be here always, to guide and direct her,” Mrs Soludo said.

The Anambra first lady, who also provided the teenage mother with a lot of gifts, cash and nursing reliefs for their upkeep, appreciated the Commissioner in charge of the Ministry of Women and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo, for being proactive on the case, re-emphasizing that Anambra State is a red zone for abusers.

Reiterating that her husband’s administration will not blink an eye in punishing persons who indulge in sexual abuse of minors, Mrs Soludo urged those who are going through any form of abuse to speak out, as the government is always ready to respond.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor’s wife urged the teenage mother to maintain focus on her education and make the best out of it, so as to realize her life ambitions.

“My daughter, you must realize that your education is the surest way to ensure that you become the woman you are destined to be.

“Treasure it and make the most out of it. This is not the end of the world and it is my belied that you will sail through,” the governor’s wife enthused.

Esther is already booked for school when the next academic session begins in January.