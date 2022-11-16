He really kept tapping me to wake up, it was so annoying. “How far, where you dey go?” – I managed to ask him after succumbing to his unceasing tapping.

“I go leave you comot o, nah almost 7” – He replied as he continued dressing up with so much ambition and eagerness. I became surprised as I tried more to inquire where he is dressing up to.

“Guy u no go go work today abi wetin?” – this time he asked with seriousness. I tried reaching my phone to check what time it was, and “18:47” was what I saw.

How? At that point I became so confused than ever, I kept wondering why my guy was getting ready for work at 6:47pm, on a Thursday we do not go to work due to NYSC CDS.

Since around 1 pm, yeah! It is actually over 5 hours since we have been sleeping, it was then It started dawning to me that it is him and not me. I checked his phone and realized what was going on.

While mine is in 24 hours, his time format is in 12 hours, the boy had slept his senses away to the extent he thought the dusk was the dawn, coupled with the recent shorter day and longer night nature system.

I really burst into laughter and made fun of him for like 2 minutes before explaining the latest developments to him. He was already combing his hair when I told him that the time is actually 6:55 PM and not AM.

I have not seen him look so dumb before as he was after knowing the gist. I laughed my ass off rolling on the ground.

Adapted From A True Event.

© Chikamso Okoye (2022)