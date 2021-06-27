11 Aspirants Demands Cancellation Of APC Governorship Primary In Anambra

272 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | June 27, 2021
Eleven governorship aspirants under the All Progressives Congress [APC), led by Chief George Moghalu, have called for the cancellation of the APC Governorship Primary held today, alleging that the process has been hijacked by some enemies of APC in the country.
The aspirants also called on the National Working Committee of the party to terminate the Electoral Panel, headed by Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun.
APC had opted for option A4 where all card-carrying members of the party would queue according to their choice aspirants.
TNC correspondent in Anambra who monitored the exercise reports that as at 7pm today, accreditation of voters was yet to commence at various Wards across the state including those at the State Capital City of Awka, Umuawulu, Oko, Ekwulobia and Oko.
However, at Oru Agency Uga Ward One, at about 6pm, party members all of a sudden queued up at the arrival of one of the aspirants, Senator Andy Uba and voting commenced.
Speaking to journalists on behalf of the other aspirants, Moghalu, urged the Electoral Committee, Chaired by Governor Dapo Abiodun, to cancel the process with the immediate effect.
According to him, “I thank God, you Journalists were in my hometown, where you saw things for yourself. I have been there in Uruagu Ward 1 for the past two hours waiting to cast my vote, but I could not find any voting materials here and other Wards across Nnewi North/South Council Areas.
“I am not happy with the situation.
“I learnt that some people are writing the result somewhere, which did not conform with the free, fair and transparency, the Panel promised.
“The voting materials that were supposed to have been distributed to all the 326 wards in the state as ealier as 8am, according to the election Committee guidelines, arrived at about 6:45pm this evening.
“So, how do you expect us to cast our votes.
“Let me say authoritatively that no APC primary election took place anywhere in Anambra State,” Moghalu added.
He continued; “We heard that the voting took place in some wards, kangarooed by a particular candidate, but I want say here publicly that any result announced by the so-called Committee will never be accepted by us.”
He described the act as fraudulent.
“On the final note, we call for the cancellation of the election,” the National Inland Waterways boss stated.
Other Aspirants who protested against the process include Chief Maxwell Okoye, Rev. Godwin Okonkwo, Mr. Ben Etiaba, Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo, Mr. Igwebuike, Mr. Azuka Okwuosa and others.
