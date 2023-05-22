10th Speaker: CDC Begs Wase, Betara Others To Accept Abbas

10th Speaker
A pressure group, Defenders of Constitutional Democracy (CDC) has appealed to all Speakershp aspirants in the House of Representatives to accept the All Progressives Congress (APC) choice of Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu as the speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 10th Assembly respectfully
 
The group also commended the Joint Task- 10th Speaker of Assembly, a forum of members -elect across the 18 political Parties for adopting the Party’s preferred candidates and offering to support them to emerge as presiding officers.
 
National convener of CDC, Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi and the director, Contact and Mobilisation, Dr. Chkwuma Okoro gave the commendation in a joint statement made available to news men in Abuja on Saturday
 
The group advised the aggrieved aspirants including Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase, House leader Alhassan Ado Doguwa, Hon. Muktar Betara, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, Hon. Sada Soli, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, Hon. Abubakar Makki Yalleman, Hon. Abdulhameed Olawuyi and Hon. Miriam Onuoha “Not to rock the boat but work for the success of the party and larger interest of the nation”.
 
The statement reads : “As democrats and patriotic Nigerians who are interested in the unity and peace of this nation, we appealed to all the aggrieved aspirants to the position of speaker of the House of Representatives to accept the endorsement of Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu as the speaker and deputy speaker respectively as an act of God. 
 
“It is only God that gives power and he designs it his own way and everybody with his or her own time. We appeal to you people to accept the decision of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the hierarchy of the party on these two gentlemen with the spirit of sportsmanship. You, people, could be speakers or even hold higher positions tomorrow. 

