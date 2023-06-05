10th Assembly: Ohanaeze Rejects APC Zoning Formula, Gives Direction to Federal Lawmakers of Its Zone

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, has called on Federal Lawmakers from the zone in the 10th National Assembly to vote for its principal officers based on their inclination.

Chiedozie Ogbonnia, National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, made the disclosure in an interview with Newsmen in Awka on Sunday.

Ogbonnia said that the group is not in agreement with the zoning of key offices of the 10th National Assembly as has been proposed by the ruling party.

He said that the apex Igbo group leadership, under Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, agreed to direct all Igbo lawmakers to vote according to their discretion.

Ogbonnia said that the Igbo Apex group rejects the principle of zoning of principal offices of the Senate and the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said the group, after due evaluations and considerations, described the allocation of the position of the Deputy Speaker to the South East as highly disgusting and provocative to the Igbo race.

