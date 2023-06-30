101 Million NINs Issued, With Males Receiving 56.7% Of The Total

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has issued 101 million National Identification Numbers (NINs).

The most recent data from the NIMC show that there are currently 101,013,279 NINs in existence. According to the data, the commission added 5,935,362 NINs to the database in the previous six months. As of January 2023, the number was 95,077,917.

Men received 57.3 million NINs, or 56.76% of the 101 million issued, according to the NIMC, while women received 43.57 million, or 43.2 percent.

Further study of the June data reveals that Lagos State, where 6 million men and 4.99 million women received NINs, had the highest cumulative enrolment figure of almost 11 million.

Following Kano is Kaduna with 6.2 million NINs (2.8 million women and 3.46 men), Ogun with 4.2 million (two million women and 2.2 million men), and Kano with 8.9 million NINs (3.8 women and 5.1 men).

3.91 million NINs are in Oyo. Other cities include Abuja (3.4 million) and Katsina (3.46 million). Rivers, with three million residents, Bauchi, with 2.7 million, and Delta, with 2.67 million, are three of the top recipient states.

The final 10 states, according to NIMC, are Yobe (1.57 million), Imo (1.7 million), Kogi (1.69 million), Enugu (1.62 million), and Akwa Ibom (1.71 million). Other states are Bayelsa state (635,277), Ekiti (one million), Taraba (1.45 million), Cross River (1.15 million), Ebonyi (804,592), and Ekiti (1 million).

According to NIMC, it has granted 447,414 identification numbers for diaspora registration, with 186,034 going to women and 261, 280 going to men. Regional data suggested an almost equal distribution between the North and South, according to NIMC.

A strong and secure e-identity system is crucial, according to Aliyu Aziz Abubakar, director-general of the NIMC, in order to improve digital infrastructure and encourage financial inclusion.

At the recent “CIO Club Africa Summit: Digital Economy and Nexus between e-Identity, Connectivity and Financial Inclusion” conference in Lagos, he gave a speech.

In his capacity as the DG’s representative, Femi Fabunmi, Assistant General Manager, Database, NIMC, stated that the commission was trying to give the country a distinctive and secure national identity system.

He stated: “As we continue to move forward it is very clear that the nexus between E-identity, or digital identity, connectivity and financial inclusion will be crucial to driving sustainable development in the digital age.”

“Part of this nexus is the need for a reliable and secure e-identity system that will serve as the foundation for digital transactions and financial services. Nigeria’s efforts in this area are commendable with the National Identity Management Commission working to provide every Nigerian with a unique national identification number and a digital identity card. This will enable citizens to access a range of services including financial services securely and conveniently.”

He claims that in this digital age, the value of connectivity cannot be overstated.

He added that “The digital economy relies on high-speed internet assets and reliable connectivity to function effectively.”

“Nigeria has made significant progress in expanding broadband assets with initiatives such as the National Broadband Plan and the licensing of new broadband providers. However, more need to be done to ensure that all Nigerians have access to affordable and reliable connectivity particularly those in rural areas.”

