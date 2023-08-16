100 Thousand Catholics Displaced

It was an emotional recounting of the challenges and ordeal of Catholics in the Diocese of Maiduguri during the time Boko Haram raged in Maiduguri and its environs. Bishop Oliver Dashe Doeme addressing thousands of Catholic Charismatic Renewal in Africa during their 5th Pan African Congress in Abuja with the theme Arise and Shine for your light has come said not less than 100 thousand Catholics were killed during the Boko Haram insurgency which lasted close to 14 years. Recall it was in Chibok in maiduguri Diocese that over 260 students were adopted from the school which many of them are still in captivity, some married off and their future and life aspirations bleaked.

He shared how a priest of his Diocese was captured by the daredevil Boko Haram, taken to their den and was not only released after 5 days of intensive novena to mother Mary’ intercession but caused other captives to be released along side him. This according to the prelate was not a coincidence but through the intercession of the blessed virgin Mary.

He thereafter called on all renewal members to be lovers of the blessed virgin Mary, further stated that any charismatic member that is not a devotee of mother Mary is a fake one.

He informed the pan African delegates that since Boko Haram started in maiduguri that he has not failed to do rosary procession every evening in the Bishop’s premises. This according to Bishop Oliver was as a result of the vision he had where Jesus appeared to him in a divine mercy appreal with a sword in his hands. As Jesus drew closer to him the rosary in he was holding in his hand fell off, immediately he collected the sword from Jesus the sword turned into rosary and Jesus said to him three times that with the rosary Boko Haram will be defeated.

He further recounted how a Marian devotee was captured by boko Haram but was released immediately they discovered he was not only praying the rosary but was singing “In the Hollow of his hands” within these years of Boko Haram in his Diocese Bishop Dashe said he never fell sick nor met Boko Haram notwithstanding that he goes about in his cassock in all the places ravaged by boko Haram

It was a moment of practical faith sharing with deep message . He further encouraged members of the renewal in Africa with the words of St John Chrysostom ” until the head of a snake is crushed, the snake will still be alive”. In same manner until our faith as Christians is touched nothing is touched. It is surprising that despite the killing and the displacement of many Catholics from their homes, the number of Catholics keeps on growing on geometric manner more than when Boko Haram insurgency wasn’t existing. This according to Bishop Oliver can only be God.

He called on all Catholics to be at all times committed to praying the rosary in it there is power.

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com