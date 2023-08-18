10 Times Tobi Amusan Showed Her Stylish Side

Tobi Amusan is truly a remarkable Nigerian track and field athlete who has brought Nigeria more into the limelight. The 26-year-old athlete is the current World record holder for the Commonwealth and African champion in the 100 m hurdles, and the first Nigerian to win a world championship gold medal in athletics.

Being the first Nigerian to win a world championship gold medal in athletics, she is a highly celebrated sports figure. However, the star has on some occasions shown her stylish side.

Here are some of her top looks:

In 2021, the Adidas Influencer rocks an Adidas x McCartney warmup suit, pouch, Stella McCartney socks, and sneakers. The outfit is part of the Future Playground Drop of the Adidas X Stella McCartney SS21 Campaign for the body, mind, and planet.

In 2020, Amusan rocks a nude bodycon dress with black wedges. She calls on Black women to support other Black women.

In late 2022, the star stands out in a gelled hair updo and a bright blue one-shoulder bodycon dress at a plug sports welcome event held in her honor. She complements the outfit with silver pieces of jewelry and mismatched bracelets.

The sports icon stays simple and colorful in the summer of 2021. She pairs her short jumpsuit with a stylish slipper and nude color bag.

Amusan pulls off a cool casual Adidas look.

Tobi Amusan looks graceful and chic in a white halter-neck sheath dress designed by Bertha Amuda. She is featured in This Day style, November 2022 feature.

Amusan takes a walk in the sunset. She pairs her chic outfit with an Adidas original bucket hat and an Adidas women’s 90s’ Fit Swim Slide Sandals.

All hail the Queen! as she rocks a carton-colored evening dress and coats designed by Emmy Kasbit. She elevates the outfit with silver sandal heels.

Amusan looks like a walking art painting in her stylish blazer dress. She receives the Officer of the Order of the Niger OON emblem.

20-year-old Amusan looks cute in a peach lightweight dress with lace at the hem.