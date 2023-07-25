10 new WhatsApp features you probably don’t know were released in the July update

WhatsApp is a popular messaging platform owned by Meta. It has recently rolled out a series of exciting new features to improve user experience.

With a constant commitment to improving its service, WhatsApp continues to innovate and address user needs with these fresh updates.

Below are 10 New WhatsApp Updates To Know About

Sharing of Short Videos

In line with the success of sharing voice notes, WhatsApp now allows users to share short videos easily. Whether you want to share a quick video update or a funny moment, you can now record and send short videos directly within the app. To ensure privacy, the new View Once option lets you send videos that can be viewed only once by the recipient, after which they disappear.

Schedule Meetings on WhatsApp

As businesses and teams increasingly rely on messaging apps for communication, WhatsApp introduces a handy feature that allows users to schedule meetings directly within the app. Whether it’s a team huddle, a virtual conference, or a casual catch-up, you can now set up meeting reminders and invite your team members to join the discussion at the designated time.

Message Information

To enhance transparency in communication, WhatsApp has introduced the Message Information feature. This feature provides users with crucial details about their sent messages, such as when the message was delivered and when the recipient viewed it. Now, you can easily track the status of your messages and stay informed about when your messages are read.

Landscape Mode for Video Calls

One of the most anticipated features WhatsApp now supports is landscape mode for video calls on iOS. This improvement allows users to switch to landscape orientation during video calls, offering a wider view and a more immersive experience. The update also includes the option to silence unknown callers for added privacy and convenience.

Chat Transfer Across Devices

WhatsApp has introduced a native chat transfer functionality that enables users to seamlessly transfer their entire chat history when switching to a new device.

Whether moving from Android to iOS or vice versa, users can now migrate their account information, profile photo, individual chats, group chats, chat history, media, and settings. However, it’s important to note that call history and display name cannot be transferred.

Redesigned Sticker Tray

The latest update brings a redesigned sticker tray with improved navigation and a broader selection of stickers, including more Avatars. This improvement aims to make sticker usage more intuitive and enjoyable for users, further enriching their messaging experience.

Expanded Group Call Capacity

WhatsApp had already supported group calls with up to 32 participants, but with the latest update, beta users on iOS can initiate group calls with up to 15 people. This expanded capacity is a welcome addition for users who frequently engage in group conversations, making it easier to connect with more friends and family members simultaneously.

High-Quality Video Sharing

The platform has now introduced high-quality video sharing on iOS beta. Users can opt to send videos in better quality, but some minor compression will still be applied to maintain a balance between quality and file size.

Although the default option remains ‘Standard quality,’ users can manually select the high-quality option whenever they want to share videos with enhanced clarity. A message bubble tag informs recipients that a high-quality video is being sent.

WhatsApp for Wear OS Smartwatches it

WhatsApp has taken a step further in extending its accessibility by launching the first-ever WhatsApp app for Wear OS smartwatches. With this app, users on watches running Wear OS 3 can initiate new conversations, reply to messages, and even take calls directly from their wrist.

Wear OS users no longer need their phones nearby to stay connected, and they can interact with friends and family using voice commands, emojis, quick replies, or text messages. For those with LTE-capable Wear OS 3 watches, responding to messages without a smartphone nearby is now possible.

Translucent Interface Design

Another significant visual update is the introduction of translucent bars, including the tab bar and navigation bar, on iOS. This design tweak offers a sleeker and more modern appearance to the app, enhancing the overall user interface and aesthetics.

With a commitment to improving user-friendliness and keeping up with evolving user demands, WhatsApp continues to solidify its position as one of the world’s leading messaging platforms.

As always, users are advised to update their WhatsApp app to access these new features and enjoy a more seamless and enjoyable messaging experience.