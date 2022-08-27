There have been 3 red cards since the English Premier League began, and two of those have been awarded to Chelsea players. Koulidou Koulibaly was red carded during their Shambolic loss to Leeds United last week, and today Gallagher received the club’s second red card against resilient Leicester City following a horrible tackle on Dewsbury Hall.

Despite taking a 63% possession lead, Chelsea was held to a 0-0 scoreline after the first half of the game.

Chelsea returned into the second with a different spirit, as Raheem Sterling grabbed his first goal for Chelsea, putting the Blues ahead. He also hit the woodwork a few moments after his goal. Raheem Sterling scored again to give Chelsea a 2-0 lead. Unfortunately, Harvey Barnes reduced the goal deficit by scoring in the 65th minute to make the game 2-1.

Jamie Vardy missed umpteen chances to level the game for Leicester City but Chelsea had the day.