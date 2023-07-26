10-man Manchester United suffer defeat in third Preseason game

Having won their two previous games convincingly, Manchester United were beaten in their third game of the Preseason. The Red Devils succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to Wales side Wrexham at the Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego.

Ten Hag fielded a youthful team for the encounter, with none of the senior players making an appearance.

Many fans have showered praise on the youthful team to have been able to hold on to the 3-1 defeat despite an early red card received by 18-year-old Daniel Gore in the 47th minute.

Erik ten Hag reacting to the game said they will learn from the defeat and carry on:

“Our youngsters stood their ground in a physical battle with Wrexham’s senior side, which the boss believes will only aid their development going forward.

“This is what happens in top football,” he began. “It definitely is [physical] in the Premier League, so our players have to get used to it.

“You don’t face this is in youth football; this is men’s football, and it is really good that they have this experience. It’s negative but you learn from it.”