10 Healthy Smoothies Recommended by Nigerian Chefs

In 2017, a study funded by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation found that bad diets were responsible for more deaths than smoking globally. Hence, the necessity of incorporating fruits and vegetables to our diet.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) adults are to eat at least 5 servings (around 400 grams) of fruits and vegetables per day. However, a lot of persons are not able to hit this target thus, the significance of smoothies.

Smoothies are delicious and velvety drinks typically created by blending a combination of pureed fruits, vegetables, juices, yogurt, nuts, seeds, and/or dairy or nondairy milk. It offers a wide range of flavors and textures, and provides an appealing way to incorporate a number of nutritious ingredients into your diet.

Smoothies are a great way to boost your fiber intake, particularly when you include whole fruits and vegetables with their skins or pulp. Fiber aids digestion, keeps you feeling full, regulates blood sugar, and promotes a healthy gut. Additionally, smoothies are made with a liquid base like water, milk, or plant-based milk, which helps keep you hydrated and supports overall health and bodily functions.

Another great feature of smoothies is that it can be tailored to meet your specific dietary needs, preferences, or goals. For example, you can add healthy fats (like nuts or seeds), or supplements to enhance the nutritional value. By substituting a meal or snack that is less nutritious or higher in calories with a balanced smoothie, you can effectively manage your calorie intake and promote weight loss or weight maintenance.

To create a simple smoothie, you only need two key components: a base and a liquid. Once you have these basics, you have the freedom to mix and match ingredients according to your preferences. However, note that what makes a smoothie healthy or unhealthy is the quantity and quality of the ingredients you decide to use.

There are primarily three types of smoothies; fruit smoothies (made by blending one or more types of fruit with water, milk, or ice cream), green smoothies (which combines leafy green vegetables and fruit with water, or milk) and protein smoothies (which begins with a fruit or vegetable base and a liquid, along with a significant protein source such as Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, silken tofu, or protein powder).

Below is a list of healthy smoothies recommended by Nigeria’s top chefs.

1. Oat Banana Peanut Butter Smoothie

When mixed with honey and milk, it makes a good recipe for weight gain. Oats are a great source of fiber and promotes digestion, helping you maintain a feeling of fullness. Bananas offer essential vitamins, minerals, and natural sugars for energy. While peanut butter adds healthy fats and protein, which contributes to satiety and provide a sustained energy boost.

2. Apple Pineapple Watermelon Smoothie

This smoothie is recommended for a healthy body as it is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. These fruits not only provide hydration but also aid in digestion and offer a natural energy boost.

3. Cucumber Apple Dates Smoothie

When mixed with milk and a dash of honey makes for a delicious and nutritious option that can support overall well-being and contribute to a balanced diet. Cucumbers are low in calories and high in water content, aiding in hydration and promoting a feeling of fullness. Apples offer essential vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber for digestive health. While dates provide natural sweetness and a source of energy.

4. Carrots Ginger Orange Smoothie

When mixed with Greek Yogurt makes for healthy glowing skin because of its high level of vitamins and carotene content.

Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A, known for its role in maintaining healthy skin. Ginger possesses anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce skin inflammation and promote a clear complexion. While oranges are a great source of vitamin C, which supports collagen production and helps keep the skin firm and youthful. Together, these ingredients in the smoothie contribute to skin health and radiance.

5. Cucumber Apple Avocado Smoothie

combined with honey and Greek yogurt is one of the most creamiest low calorie delight. Cucumbers offer hydration and are low in calories, making them ideal for post-workout recovery. Apples provide natural sugars for energy and essential nutrients. Avocado contributes healthy fats that aid in nutrient absorption and provide sustained energy.

Combined, these ingredients support muscle recovery, replenish electrolytes, and provide a nourishing boost for an active lifestyle.

6. Banana Dates Cashew Nut Smoothie

mixed with plant-based milk create a creamy and satisfying smoothie that is both delicious and nourishing. Bananas provide natural sweetness and potassium, which is important for muscle function and hydration. Dates add natural sweetness, fiber, and essential minerals. Cashew nuts offer healthy fats and protein, contributing to satiety and providing a source of sustained energy.

7. Mango Banana Avocado Cashew Nut Smoothie

blended with honey, Greek yogurt, and milk offer a range of health benefits. Mangoes and bananas provide natural sugars and essential vitamins, while avocados contribute healthy fats and fiber. Cashew nuts offer protein and beneficial nutrients. Greek yogurt adds probiotics for a healthy gut, and milk provides calcium and additional protein. Honey adds natural sweetness with potential antioxidant properties. Together, these ingredients create a balanced smoothie that supports energy levels, provides essential nutrients, aids digestion, and promotes overall well-being.

8. Apple Granola Coconut Smoothie

mixed with soaked chia seeds and Greek yogurt is great for a couple of reasons. Soaked chia seeds contribute omega-3 fatty acids and extra fiber for digestion, granola adds wholesome grains and satisfying texture. While coconut supplies healthy fats with a tropical twist.

9. Pineapple Paw-Paw Banana Smoothie

This protein-packed smoothie is also enriched with a variety of nutritious ingredients like chia seeds, goji berries, cinnamon, flax seeds, honey, and almond milk. It provides a generous amount of protein, fiber, and antioxidants, making it a wholesome and nourishing choice.

10. Avocado Banana Parsley Smoothie

mixed with cashew nuts, honey, Greek yogurt or plant-based milk.

Avocado’s mono-unsaturated fats promote a healthy heart, while the dietary fiber aids digestion and bowel movements. Parsley’s antioxidants protect against cell damage, and bananas provide hydration and essential electrolytes. Additionally, the smoothie’s combination of healthy fats, fiber, and nutrients may aid in weight management.

