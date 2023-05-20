10 Hardened Fraudsters Arrested in Enugu

Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, arrested 10 suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation in Enugu.

The Suspects are: Ofodile Kossy Guy Calistus, Harison Chuks Agu, Oti Precious Ikwen, Christian Ezekwem Emeka, Emmanuel Isiwu Chidiebere and Ochiaka Charles Somto,

Others include Chukwuemeka Francis Orji, Emmanuel Olughu, Chidiebere Igwe Alexandra, Ofodili Johnbosco.

Items recovered from them include 19 mobile phones, 1 laptop computer, phone chargers and 1 Harmon speaker.

The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court soon, the commission said.

