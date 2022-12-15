One person on Wednesday lost his life while seventeen others sustained injuries in a lone fatal accident along Onitsha-Awka expressway, Anambra State.

The crash which occurred after Odumodu junction, Umunya, around 4.10pm, involved a commercial Mitsubishi L300 Bus with eighteen passengers on board.

According to eye witness, the bus driver was on top speed when he suddenly had a tyre burst which resulted to a crash.

Confirming the incident, Anambra Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi attributed the cause of the crash to speeding and tyre burst.

He said six out of the victims were blind persons being conveyed to Oji River blind Center.

He sympathized with the deceased family, and prayed for quick recovery of the injured, warning motorists to desist from excessive speed especially during the festive period with high volume of traffic on the roads.

He said, “A fatal road traffic crash was recorded today 14th December, 2022 at Onitsha- Nteje-AWKA Expressway involving lone vehicle, a commercial

“17 persons comprising 2 male adults and 16 female adults sustained varying degrees of injury and 1 male adult was killed.

“The FRSC rescue team from RS5.33 Nteje Unit Command took six (6) of the victims to Chira Hospital Awkuzu where one of them gave up the ghost, while others are receiving treatment.

“The dead victim was deposited at same hospital morgue.

“The remaining 12 injured victims were taken to Awkuzu medical centre for medical attention.

“The rescue team managed traffic and ensured obstruction caused by the crash was cleared.”